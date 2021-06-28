BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group partners with NASDAQ Nordic-listed ZignSec

Partnership launches seamless crypto compliance and regulatory solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( www.blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with ZignSec AB ( www.zignsec.com ), a RegTech ecosystem listed on the NASDAQ Nordic stock exchange.

BIG will integrate BitRank Verified into ZignSec’s compliance marketplace. BIG’s proprietary cryptocurrency analytics are trusted by compliance professionals and investigators at financial institutions and law enforcement agencies around the world. Paired with ZignSec's aggregator capabilities, customers now can use crypto investigation tools and wallet tracking services offered by BIG, helping simplify and streamline compliance with local Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

“The global financial market is embracing cryptocurrency and requires a comprehensive solution to stay compliant in the eyes of regulators around the world. BIG and ZignSec are fully transparent, listed companies well-positioned to be the ultimate trustworthy providers of cutting-edge cryptocurrency and compliance solutions,” said Lance Morginn, President, Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Partnering with ZignSec supports our mission to bring cryptocurrency to the mainstream while creating peace-of-mind in a highly regulated industry.”

Current and future BIG customers get access to value-added compliance capabilities offered by ZignSec. Capabilities include Anti Money Laundering (AML), Politically Exposed Person (PEP), sanctions checks, and online ID verification. After integrating their joint capabilities, customers across ZignSec and BIG ecosystems will enjoy access to seamless KYB/KYC capabilities. Based in Sweden, ZignSec gives BIG an established, go-to-market partner to target European financial centers and institutions.

“Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies and digital assets are going to play a growing role in financial transactions and investment portfolios but will stay controversial for many authorities. The global market already is extremely fragmented and needs agile risk systems to ensure compliance for those who agree to comply with the rules and even more agile forensics and enforcement tools for those who don’t. The partnership with BIG will make compliance work for providers and authorities much easier,” comments Timm Schneider, CEO of ZignSec.