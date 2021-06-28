ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-Jun-21 54,958 568.61 31,249,602.43 22-Jun-21 54,831 569.93 31,249,777.00 23-Jun-21 54,361 574.85 31,249,507.83 24-Jun-21 54,044 578.23 31,250,051.27 25-Jun-21 53,743 581.47 31,250,135.68

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).