BBQ Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Village Inn and Bakers Square Restaurants and Updates Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, provided revenue and earnings guidance in an updated investor presentation filed via Form 8-K on June 25, 2021, reflecting the announcement of the acquisition of Village Inn and Bakers Square, as well as improved operations within BBQ Holdings, Inc’s existing brands. Guidance for its fiscal year 2021 is as follows:

We are increasing 2021 guidance as follows:

Net Restaurant Revenue from $155-$160 mm to $180-$185 mm

Net Income from $2.8-$3.2 mm to $5.1-$5.5 mm

Cash EBITDA from $10.0-$10.5 mm to $13.5-$14.0 mm ($12.0-$12.5 mm from current BBQ operations and $1.5 mm 2021 pro-rata contribution from the Acquisition)

We plan to launch the new Village Inn prototype for growth in early 2022 and begin expanding the sale of Bakers Square pies through retail and other restaurant kiosks in Q4 of 2021.

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “We are excited to increase our revenue, and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. This guidance is a reflection of our organic and M&A growth plans. We believe this acquisition will be accretive to our earnings and that there is a significant amount of pent-up demand for dining, and we expect that demand to grow throughout the year at our existing brands. We will provide future guidance as the year develops.”

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of April 4, 2021, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 136 “brick and mortar” locations in 31 states and three countries, including 47 company-owned and 100 franchise-operated restaurants. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 11 Famous Dave’s franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.