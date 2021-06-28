MIMEDX Joins Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes represents another milestone for MIMEDX that will allow the Company to reach a wider audience within the investment community,” said Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “This significant achievement is indicative of our continued progress in restoring the MIMEDX name and positive outlook with a broad range of investors, since relisting on Nasdaq last November. Our addition to these highly visible indexes is a testament to the continued execution on our strategy in driving enhanced value for patients and shareholders. With greater exposure to equity markets, the Company is well-positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives and drive long-term shareholder value.”

MARIETTA, Ga., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today confirmed that FTSE Russell will add the Company’s common stock to its broad-market Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

