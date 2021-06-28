Alberton Acquisition Corporation Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requirement

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it did not comply with the Periodic Filing Requirement. Based on the Company’s filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 22, 2021, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq has determined that the Company regained compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement.

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC, the “ Company ”) today announced that on June 23, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), confirming that the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c) (the “Periodic Filing Requirement”).

About Alberton

Alberton is a British Virgin Islands blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Alberton’s units, ordinary shares and warrants are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ALACU,” “ALAC” and “ALACW, respectively.

About SolarMax

SolarMax, a Nevada corporation, is an integrated solar energy company. Its principal executive offices are located at 3080 12th Street, Riverside, California 92507. SolarMax’ website is http://www.solarmaxtech.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, SolarMax’ website or any other website is not a part of this press release.

Additional Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

