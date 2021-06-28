Vincerx Pharma Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000 and Microcap Indexes

“Vincerx is pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 and Microcap Indexes, a milestone that highlights our growth since becoming a public company late last year and will broaden our visibility within the investment community,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “Our inclusion in these indexes demonstrates our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders, and we look forward to continuing our mission of developing innovative targeted oncology therapeutics to transform treatment paradigms for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.”

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that the Company has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 and Microcap Indexes as part of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today, Monday, June 28, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

