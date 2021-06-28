Cabaletta Bio Appoints Biopharmaceutical Leader Scott Brun, M.D. to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical leader, Scott Brun, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brun has over 20 years of wide-ranging drug development and business development experience, including his time as Vice President and Head of Pharmaceutical Development at AbbVie Inc., or AbbVie, and the predecessor company, Abbott Laboratories, and Head of AbbVie Ventures, a corporate venture fund responsible for investment opportunities.

“Scott is an accomplished physician and executive whose pharmaceutical perspective on early and late-stage clinical development, strategic partnership and investment experience, including particular expertise in clinical development of products in the autoimmune, neurologic, and renal disease therapeutic areas, aligns well with our rapidly advancing pipeline. His expertise will be particularly valuable to Cabaletta as we advance our lead program, DSG3-CAART, in mucosal pemphigus vulgaris,” said Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cabaletta. “We welcome him to the Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions to our strategic and operational objectives as we seek to increase shareholder value.”

Dr. Brun spent two decades at AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories, the predecessor company, where he was most recently Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Head of AbbVie Ventures, a corporate venture fund responsible for investment opportunities within AbbVie’s R&D therapeutic areas as well as technology platforms of interest. Previously, Dr. Brun served as Vice President and Head of Pharmaceutical Development. During his tenure, Dr. Brun oversaw a global organization with responsibilities for AbbVie’s entire portfolio of early and late-stage clinical pre-registration pipeline compounds as well as marketed compounds within oncology, neurology, immunology, renal, infectious disease, and women’s and men’s health therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing leadership responsibility in drug development within the R&D organization at Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Brun is currently President at Gold Mast Consulting, LLC, an advisory firm he founded to provide technical advice and strategic guidance related to biopharmaceutical research and development, pipeline portfolio management, commercialization of new therapeutics and strategic communications related to R&D activities. Dr. Brun received his B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School.