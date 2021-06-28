checkAd

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for ORIC-533, a Highly Potent, Orally Bioavailable Small Molecule CD73 Inhibitor

ORIC expects to initiate single agent clinical trial in an undisclosed tumor type in 2H21

ORIC-533 IND filing is the first of three IND/CTA filings expected in 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ORIC-533 to proceed into a first-in-human clinical trial. ORIC-533 is a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

“The FDA clearance of our IND application for ORIC-533 is a significant milestone for ORIC as we move into the clinic with a second novel, internally discovered oncology drug candidate,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “In preclinical studies, ORIC-533 has demonstrated higher potency within a high AMP environment compared to all CD73 and adenosine receptor inhibitors against which it was compared. Furthermore, in addition to the potential best-in-class properties of ORIC-533, we are excited about its differentiated clinical development plan that will explore its single agent activity in contrast to the combination studies that dominate the CD73 field today.”

Based on a preclinical collaboration with an academic key opinion leader that generated compelling single agent activity in patient derived model systems in an undisclosed tumor type, the company plans to pursue a single agent clinical development plan in this indication. ORIC plans to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial with ORIC-533 in the second half of 2021 to evaluate safety, PK and preliminary efficacy in cancer patients.

This is the first of three planned IND/CTA filings for 2021, with the IND filing for ORIC-944 and CTA filing for ORIC-114 expected in the second half of the year.

About ORIC-533

ORIC-533 is a highly potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. ORIC-533 has demonstrated greater potency in preclinical studies compared to an antibody approach, other small molecule CD73 inhibitors and inhibitors of adenosine receptors. Preclinical data suggest ORIC-533 binds CD73 with high affinity and effectively blocks adenosine-driven immunosuppression in a high AMP environment. In preclinical studies, nanomolar concentrations of ORIC-533 efficiently rescued cytotoxic T-cell function in the presence of high AMP concentrations, reflective of AMP levels observed in tumors.

