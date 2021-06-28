180 Life Sciences Files Plan with Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K

Company Granted Extension Until July 31, 2021, to Regain Compliance

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that as previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by 180 Life Sciences Corp. (the “ Company ”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ Commission ”) on April 19, 2021, on April 16, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“ Nasdaq ”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “ 2020 Form 10-K ”) with the Commission. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.



Also, as previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by the Company with the Commission on May 21, 2021, on May 19, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “ Q1 2021 Form 10-Q ”) with the Commission.

Nasdaq provided the Company 60 days, or until June 15, 2021, to submit to Nasdaq a plan detailing how the Company intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules regarding timely filings. The Company timely submitted such plan and on June 22, 2021, the Company received notice from Nasdaq that the Company has been granted an extension until July 31, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing rule as relates to the untimely filings. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the extension period, Nasdaq will provide the Company written notice of the delisting of the Company’s securities, at which time the Company may appeal the decision to a Hearings Panel.