RioCan Establishes Additional Sources of Capital and Income Streams Through a New Partnership Structure for its Mixed-used Residential Condominium Projects

Capitalizing on value-rich pipeline and fully-integrated in-house development platform

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the "Trust") (TSX:REI.UN) is pleased to announce a new strategic approach for the development of its mixed-use residential condominium (“Condo”) projects, which provides additional sources of capital and alternative income streams for the Trust. Given RioCan’s long-standing track record, deep pipeline and extensive development platform, the Trust will continue to attract sophisticated investors and establish long-term relationships with capital partners for Condo development. This approach is exemplified by the Trust’s recent sale of an 80% interest in its Verge Condos (“Verge”), a mixed-use residential Condo development along The Queensway in Toronto, to a newly formed partnership. This agreement partners RioCan with recognized institutional investors whereby the Trust retains a 20% interest and maintains project oversight as general partner and sole development manager. The partnership structure enables RioCan to monetize 80% of the land density value that it created through a successful entitlement process; earn management fees and a promote; and participate in Condo sales profits. Verge will consist of two Condo towers totalling 545 units, including 12 affordable rental units, with a retail component at grade.

“This is an exciting progression for RioCan’s capital recycling initiatives. It is a clear indication of how our robust pipeline and established development platform provide a distinct advantage to raise capital efficiently to fuel long term growth and also augment our income streams with consistent and sustainable management fees,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “Our partners were drawn to the prime location and compelling demographic attributes of our Verge project and importantly, recognized our expertise to manage complex development processes from zoning entitlement through to leasing and sales. As we progress, our unitholders will benefit from RioCan’s partnerships through additional transactions to raise capital, earn income, mitigate development risk and crystalize the value of our zoned excess density.”

