Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1

Results Support Potential as the First Monthly Therapy for both the Vasomotor and the Vaginal Symptoms of Menopause

The First Clinical Study Using the Novel Segmented Intravaginal Ring (IVR) Technology Validates its Potential to Provide a Versatile Convenient Drug Delivery Solution

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DARE-HRT1. DARE-HRT1 is a novel IVR designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone continuously over a 28-day period as part of a hormone therapy (HT) regimen to treat the vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause. The topline data from the study support DARE-HRT1’s potential to be the first FDA-approved product to offer vaginal delivery of combination bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone hormone therapy in a convenient monthly format to treat both VMS as well as vaginal symptoms of menopause. The North American Menopause Society’s guidance on hormone therapy includes that dosing estrogen and progestogen in combination may offer important benefits to women and NAMS observed that non-oral routes of administration may offer advantages over orally administered therapies.

“DARE-HRT1 demonstrated the ability to deliver two different active pharmaceutical ingredients, in this case two bio-identical hormones, reliably over a 28-day period. Generating positive topline data in our first Phase 1 study utilizing our novel IVR technology represents an important clinical achievement for Daré and for the IVR platform,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “For some women, hormone therapy is a highly effective treatment for the symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness, and may also prevent bone loss and fracture. The delivery of hormone therapy over 28 consecutive days with no daily intervention supports DARE-HRT1’s potential to be a first-in-category option offering ease-of-use and consistent dosing to women suffering from menopausal symptoms. There are currently no FDA-approved products that continuously deliver hormone therapy with both estradiol and progesterone together over multiple consecutive weeks.”

