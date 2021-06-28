checkAd

Cocrystal Joins Russell Microcap Index

BOTHELL, Wash., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that it will be added to the Russell Microcap Index after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.

“We are delighted that Cocrystal will now be included in the Russell Microcap Index, which is a broadly used performance benchmark for smaller growth stocks in the U.S.,” said James Martin, Cocrystal’s interim co-CEO and CFO. “This is a notable milestone for Cocrystal that will further raise awareness of our company within the global investment community as we advance development of our antiviral programs including the planned initiation of an influenza A Phase 1 trial in the third quarter.”

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell a leading global index provider determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website. The information on the FTSE Russell website is not part of this press release.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the advancement of our programs such as the planned initiation of influenza A Phase 1 trial in the third quarter of 2021. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, including our influenza A program, our ability to complete the preclinical and clinical trials, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit subjects, the results of such future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials and more generally, the development of investigational drugs. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

# # #





