Quisitive Successfully Closes Bank Sponsorship with The Bancorp for LedgerPay Payment Processing

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has announced that it has successfully executed its previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") with The Bancorp Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) to act as a sponsor for direct payment processing for Visa, Mastercard, and other major credit and debit card brands.



With over $6.2 billion in assets and over 600 employees around the nation, The Bancorp is a Delaware-based bank that services the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. The Bancorp and its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized by the Nilson Report as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank, and a top ACH originator. The Bancorp works with some of the most forward-thinking upstarts in financial services by providing consultancy, financial services, and technology that enable its clients to bring their business vision to fruition.



Sponsor banks are members of credit and debit card associations that create the necessary links between payment processors, merchants, and credit and debit card companies to enable payment processing. Bank sponsorship is a critical partnership for any payment processor and represents a significant milestone on the pathway to the full commercialization of LedgerPay, a Quisitive product. Additionally, the process of attaining bank sponsorship includes extensive due diligence that has certified Quisitive’s financial status, business strategy, background checks, and more to ensure that Quisitive Payment Solutions is a reputable payment processor. The achievement of bank sponsorship validates the Company’s preparedness as it approaches the general availability of LedgerPay.

“Successfully receiving bank sponsorship from a well-respected and highly-accredited organization such as The Bancorp, is an absolutely vital component that provides LedgerPay with direct payment processing capabilities with the major credit and debit card brands,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “The Bancorp brings to the table a team of seasoned financial experts that have a plethora of experience within the payments sector. Quisitive’s recent acquisition of BankCard USA, onboarding of payments industry leaders to the team, development of a comprehensive risk management program, achievement of Microsoft Co-sell Ready status, and now execution of the bank sponsorship demonstrates significant progress toward full commercialization of the LedgerPay solution.”