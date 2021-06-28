checkAd

Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Nadine Leslie to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

ISELIN, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) today announced that Nadine Leslie has been named to the boards of directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank.

Ms. Leslie currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America, and brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, management, corporate and regulatory compliance, client relations, and health & safety oversight to the boards of directors. Since joining SUEZ North America in 2000, she has held leadership positions of increasing responsibilities within the company’s regulated, contract and corporate segments, and has been a thought leader in the area of corporate social responsibility.

“I am pleased to welcome Nadine to our boards. Her extensive industry experience leading a regulated organization with vast operations and multiple business units will strengthen our boards’ breadth of talent and depth of knowledge,” said Christopher Martin, Provident’s chairman and chief executive officer. “I am confident Nadine’s proven leadership from her successful career with SUEZ will be extremely valuable as Provident continues to enhance its customer experience and its capabilities as a leading financial institution,” added Mr. Martin.

“I have always respected Provident Bank for its robust commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience and for their steadfast dedication to the communities they serve,” said Ms. Leslie. “I am delighted to be joining the boards and look forward to working with Chris and the directors.”

Ms. Leslie earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Faculte des Sciences, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She currently serves on the board of trustees of Hackensack Meridian Health Network, the board of directors of Montclair State University Foundation, and is a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Water Companies.

About the Company
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35afd31d-f741-474e ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Nadine Leslie to the Board of Directors ISELIN, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) today announced that Nadine Leslie has been named to the boards of directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus