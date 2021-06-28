QOMPLX Continues Global Expansion with Australian Catastrophe Risk Modeling Partnership

TYSONS, Va., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a global leader in cybersecurity & risk analytics, is proud to announce a partnership with Australian industry leader COMBUS to offer its models on the Q:HELM marketplace. The addition of COMBUS adds further geographically diverse options to improve risk management around environmental disasters, as QOMPLX continues to broadly unify data, models and services offerings for the insurance industry.

The COMBUS & QOMPLX partnership continues to expand the models, services, and datasets available in its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering, Q:HELM

“COMBUS is delighted to be able to bring our suite of Australian models to the Q:HELM platform to provide greater access within this open-source and transparent marketplace,” said Dr. Will Gardner, Managing Director at COMBUS.

These robust COMBUS models provide insight into natural and man-made disasters across Australia, ranging from bushfires to earthquakes. COMBUS built its simulation models to examine the magnitude of large events and the frequency of smaller events, providing greater understanding in estimating and predicting risk.

“The need for more rigorous and data-driven insights around environmental disasters around the world continues to grow. The COMBUS models allow our customers to increase their geographic coverage for trusted risk analytics,” said Steve Smith, Director of Product and Modeling at QOMPLX.

This robust offering for insurers is emblematic of QOMPLX’s unique role in risk analytics. We provide solutions to mitigate major long-term risks to capital and climate that are foundational to our modern global economy. The underlying capabilities of the QOMPLX core data factory fuel our cloud insurance risk analytics offering with the ability to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualize data at scale, much faster than traditionally seen across the industry.

“Our growing partnership with international innovators like COMBUS further expands QOMPLX’s offering of cutting-edge insurance data, services, and models. COMBUS’ choice to partner with QOMPLX is continued evidence of the pioneering work QOMPLX is pursuing to knit together disparate pieces of the insurance data analytics ecosystem,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

About COMBUS

COMBUS Pty Limited is an actuarial and catastrophe modelling consulting firm specializing in helping insurance companies quantify and manage their large-scale risk to natural and man-made disasters. Clients consist of insurers, reinsurers, corporations, government agencies, catastrophe modelling firms, reinsurance brokers and consultants. COMBUS builds catastrophe models for Australia including simulation tools for the more frequent but less modelled perils such as bushfire, severe convective storm and low-pressure winter storm as well as tropical cyclone and earthquake. We provide consultative advice in the areas of catastrophe model development, model evaluation and reinsurance and risk management communications.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter.

