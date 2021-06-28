checkAd

ZTE makes its mark at MWC 2021

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that with the theme of "Empowering Digital Transformation", it has showcased its latest ICT solutions and successful practices in three exhibition sections of "Efficient Digital Connecting", "Diversified Digital Industry" and "Enriched Digital Lifestyle" at Mobile World Congress 2021 from June 28 to July 1.

Also, the company has hosted a virtual showcase with a special MWC website going live during the same period, ensuring to deliver a wonderful MWC for all the on-site and online visitors worldwide.

Building a green, secure and intelligent digital network

Committed to building a green, secure and intelligent digital network, ZTE has displayed brand-new solutions of 5G SA and all optical networks at the MWC 2021.

For wireless network, ZTE helps the operators implement efficient network modernization and 5G evolution through simplified sites, the industry's unique SuperDSS tri-mode dynamic spectrum sharing, as well as the new generation FDD Massive MIMO products released at the event. Meanwhile, with the three advantages, specifically, end-to-end large-scale delivery experience, series of innovative solutions and the capabilities of empowering the industry, ZTE can deliver superior 5G SA networks for the operators.

For the wireline network, ZTE has provided excellent broadband experiences through all optical networks. At the optical access side, ZTE has served 1/4 of the FTTx subscribers worldwide with its cutting-edge products and solutions to facilitate the global optical transformation.

In terms of optical transport network, continuous evolution goes through technical innovations in three directions: bandwidth upgrade, topology reconstruction and service transformation. For instance, the industry-first single-wavelength 1.2T product achieves the maximum transmission performance.

Also, ZTE has provided end-to-end green network solutions to help operators achieve energy saving and carbon emission reduction, saving more than 1.3 billion kWh of power consumption each year for its global customers. In addition, the latest AIVO 3.0 intelligent operation platform combines big data and AI technology to implement intelligent network operation, reducing costs and improving efficiency greatly. In terms of cyber security, ZTE has established three security open labs around the world, and passed top security certifications in the industry to ensure the security and credibility of each network.

