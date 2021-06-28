Biocept Joins the Russell Microcap Index

“We are pleased that Biocept will now be included in the Russell Microcap Index, which is a broadly used performance benchmark for smaller growth stocks in the U.S.,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “This is an exceptionally exciting time with the full commercial launch underway of our novel, proprietary CNSide assay that provides physicians with a significantly improved tool to diagnose and manage patients with tumors that have metastasized to the central nervous system. We believe the addition to the Russell Microcap Index will further raise awareness of Biocept within the global investment community.”

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that it will be added to the Russell Microcap Index after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

Biocept, Inc. develops and performs molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.