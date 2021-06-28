Loop Energy Records Over 75,000 Kilometers of Operation for Fuel Cell Municipal Bus Fleet in Nanjing, China

Ahead of the company’s upcoming Investor Day , Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, reports that the pilot transit bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China has now been fully operational for 45 days and has already accumulated 75,000 kilometers of in-service operations. Loop’s company management will share additional details about the fleet deployment and other business achievements for the Company during its Investor Day on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT).

Loop Energy records over 75,000 kilometers of operation for fuel cell municipal bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group in Nanjing, China (Photo: Business Wire)

Loop Energy announced in April the fulfillment of a ten-unit order of the company’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell. This marked the second phase milestone of a memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power—Loop Energy’s China-based joint venture partner supplying the fuel cell engines.

“As we progress toward large-scale commercial deployment of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in China, these impressive operational results demonstrate Skywell’s expertise, Loop’s product maturity, and the market’s accelerating adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy. “We are very pleased to see the strong results of our eFlow technology on the road, which continues to validate Loop’s unique value proposition of greater fuel efficiency, higher power, and extended range.”

“This pilot fleet deployment has gone exceptionally well and is setting the stage for continued success between Loop Energy and IN-Power as we continue to collaborate with Skywell to advance the fuel cell market in China,” said John Zhang, Founder and President of IN-Power.

“The Loop fuel cell systems are performing very well, and we are impressed with the quality of the product,” said Ms. Zou Ran (Joanna), Director of External Affairs & Brand of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group. “The support of the IN-Power and Loop teams has been critical in achieving the rapid deployment of this pilot fleet and represents a major step towards reaching the objective of implementing similar fuel cell solutions across a wide range of our specialty and commercial vehicles.”