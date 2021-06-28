checkAd

Loop Energy Records Over 75,000 Kilometers of Operation for Fuel Cell Municipal Bus Fleet in Nanjing, China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Ahead of the company’s upcoming Investor Day, Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, reports that the pilot transit bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China has now been fully operational for 45 days and has already accumulated 75,000 kilometers of in-service operations. Loop’s company management will share additional details about the fleet deployment and other business achievements for the Company during its Investor Day on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005227/en/

Loop Energy records over 75,000 kilometers of operation for fuel cell municipal bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group in Nanjing, China (Photo: Business Wire)

Loop Energy records over 75,000 kilometers of operation for fuel cell municipal bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group in Nanjing, China (Photo: Business Wire)

Loop Energy announced in April the fulfillment of a ten-unit order of the company’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell. This marked the second phase milestone of a memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power—Loop Energy’s China-based joint venture partner supplying the fuel cell engines.

“As we progress toward large-scale commercial deployment of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in China, these impressive operational results demonstrate Skywell’s expertise, Loop’s product maturity, and the market’s accelerating adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy. “We are very pleased to see the strong results of our eFlow technology on the road, which continues to validate Loop’s unique value proposition of greater fuel efficiency, higher power, and extended range.”

“This pilot fleet deployment has gone exceptionally well and is setting the stage for continued success between Loop Energy and IN-Power as we continue to collaborate with Skywell to advance the fuel cell market in China,” said John Zhang, Founder and President of IN-Power.

“The Loop fuel cell systems are performing very well, and we are impressed with the quality of the product,” said Ms. Zou Ran (Joanna), Director of External Affairs & Brand of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group. “The support of the IN-Power and Loop teams has been critical in achieving the rapid deployment of this pilot fleet and represents a major step towards reaching the objective of implementing similar fuel cell solutions across a wide range of our specialty and commercial vehicles.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Energy Records Over 75,000 Kilometers of Operation for Fuel Cell Municipal Bus Fleet in Nanjing, China Ahead of the company’s upcoming Investor Day, Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, reports that the pilot transit bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels