Howmet Aerospace Names Lola Lin Chief Legal Officer

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has named Lola Lin Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Lin will join the Howmet Executive Leadership Team and lead the Company’s Global Legal and Ethics & Compliance functions as a committed partner to the business.

Lola Lin, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lola brings extensive corporate legal expertise and strategic leadership experience to Howmet,” said John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “She is a strong addition to our executive leadership team.”

“It is an honor to join Howmet and its leadership team in support of its efforts to transform the industries it serves to enable a more sustainable future,” said Ms. Lin.

Ms. Lin has a distinguished career with more than 20 years of legal expertise over multiple industries. She most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Airgas, Inc., a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, safety products and process chemicals, where she was responsible for corporate governance, compliance matters, strategic transactions, crisis management, regulatory matters and litigation resolution.

Prior to her time at Airgas, Ms. Lin served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel within Air Liquide in the United States. Previously, she also held roles at Dell Inc., Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP as well as Locke Liddell & Sapp LLP.

Ms. Lin earned her J.D. from the University of Houston College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Texas.

About Howmet Aerospace
 Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information
 Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

