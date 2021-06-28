checkAd

Cybin Inc. Releases Annual Financials and Provides Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today released financial and business highlights for its financial year ended March 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Received Institutional Review Board approval to initiate phase II clinical trials on CYB001 which is targeting Major Depressive Disorder.
  • Announced indication selection for 3 out of 4 active drug programs targeting Major Depressive Disorder (CYB001), Alcohol Use Disorder (CYB003), Anxiety Disorders (CYB004) and therapy-resistant psychiatric disorders (CYB005).
  • Expanded patent portfolio to 12 patent filings which cover, amongst other things, novel psychedelic compounds, integration of delivery platforms, methods of use in psychiatric indications, drug discovery pipeline of modified and novel ergolines, tryptamines and phenethylamines.
  • Filed an international patent application that brings the potential to obtain patent coverage in 153 countries.
  • Progressed psychedelic molecule discovery pipeline to 50+ based upon dimethyltryptamine (DMT), methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA), psilocybin, and other psychedelics.
  • Completed 51st in-vitro and in-vivo evaluation pre-clinical study to progress the Company’s research and development program.
  • Demonstrated Proof of Concept of proprietary deuterated molecules designed to be potentially shorter acting, more scalable and accessible.
  • Bolstered clinical advisory team with the addition of Maurizio Fava, MD, Psychiatrist-in-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital; Lynn Marie Morski, MD, Esq., President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association; Anthony Back, MD, Professor in the Department of Medicine and Division of Oncology at the University of Washington and Thomas Laughren, MD, formerly served as the Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the United States Food and Drug Administration.
  • Formed a strategic collaboration with the University of Washington to co-sponsor a psilocybin clinical trial targeting frontline clinicians experiencing COVID-19-related burnout and distress.
  • Announced the creation of EMBARK, which is a psychotherapy model that integrates leading clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicines.
  • Announced sponsorship of Kernel’s feasibility study for its Kernel Flow technology to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effect on cerebral cortex hemodynamics.
  • Signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to advance CYB003 for Alcohol Use Disorder. Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.
  • Structured partnership with Covance, a LabCorp Company (NYSE:LH), to advance CYB004 for Anxiety Disorders.
  • Closed upsized bought deal financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,015,000, with a total of approximately $90,000,000 raised since 2019 through private and public financings.

“It has been an incredibly busy and successful year for the Cybin team, expanding both our product development capabilities and our drug development programs.” stated Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin. “The enormous progress that we have made serves to strengthen the foundation of our organization, upon which we plan to build further in the coming 12 months as we continue our clinical research activities. I want to thank the entire Cybin team, our Board of Directors and our investors for supporting the important work we are doing to revolutionize the future of mental healthcare.”

