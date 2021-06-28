checkAd

Cybin Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Results With Multiple Proprietary Psychedelic Molecules and Adelia Milestone Achievement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (“Adelia”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved certain earn-out milestones for the period commencing January 1, 2021, as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the “Transaction Agreement”) among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the “Acquiror”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the “Adelia Shareholders”).

Positive pre-clinical results achieved as part of various earn-out milestones determined that proprietary deuteration modifications in multiple lead new chemical entity candidates did not alter pharmacodynamic properties and did not alter safety as assessed in in-vitro toxicity tests as compared to non-deuterated analogs.

Management of Cybin believes that these initial results add value to Cybin’s pipeline of proprietary novel psychedelic compounds by demonstrating these molecules perform similarly to the naturally occurring molecules in certain important metrics. The development of these compounds differentiates Cybin from companies focused on naturally occurring psychedelic compounds.

Multiple pre-clinical observations across various proprietary deuterated psychedelic tryptamine molecules showed consistent positive results when compared to the parent molecule including:

  • similar potency at target serotonin 2 receptors and monoamine transporters;
  • analogous binding profile to off-targets in a lead profiling screen;
  • no difference in an in-vivo assay of serotonin 2 receptor activation; and
  • similar outcomes in in-vitro toxicity screens including kidney and liver cell viability, proarrhythmia core panel, Ames fluctuation test, bacterial cytotoxicity, a micronucleus panel, and cell viability.

The completion of these milestones has contributed to the advancement of Cybin’s portfolio of differentiated psychedelic-based therapeutics for a variety of mental health opportunities.

The Company’s current indications currently include major depressive disorder (CYB001), alcohol use disorder (CYB003) and anxiety disorders (CYB004). In addition, two programs in the research phase (CYB005 and CYB006) involved synthesis and testing of more than 50 novel compounds coupled with extensive in-vitro and in-vivo pharmacokinetic, receptor binding, behavioral and safety evaluations.

Wertpapier


