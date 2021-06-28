checkAd

Minera IRL Announces Updated Resources and Mine Life Extension for the Corihuarmi Gold Mine

LIMA, Peru, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), is pleased to announce the results of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“2021 MRE”) for its Corihuarmi Gold Mine (“Corihuarmi”) located in central Peru. The 2021 MRE, which was compiled and completed by consulting firm Mining Plus in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), confirms the existence of sufficient resources to extend the life of mine (“LOM”) at Corihuarmi to August 2024, including measured and indicated resources totalling 13.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.21 grams per tonne (“g/t”).

Diego Benavides, CEO of Minera IRL Limited, stated: “This is great news for us, as Corihuarmi – which, by the way, translates from Quechua into English as ‘the Golden Woman’ – has historically provided the capital needed to operate our business. This 2021 MRE confirms our expectation that it can continue to do so, and this also translates to further capacity to advance the technical work required to get Ollachea ready for construction kickoff. With strong gold prices, consistent gold production and an extended LOM, we look forward to the continued success of our corporate community, including our shareholders and our neighbors in the communities bordering both Corihuarmi and Ollachea.”

Background

Corihuarmi has been in production since 2008. An initial NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study completed in April 2006 (the “2006 Technical Report”) provided for a small mine with a life span of only four years, with total mineral reserves of 144,000 ounces of gold.

The LOM has been extended twice since the 2006 Technical Report, with the last extension completed by Mining Plus in 2018 (“2018 Technical Report”). The 2018 Technical Report provided for a 2.8-year LOM that expired in October 2020. Between 2008 and 2020, Corihuarmi produced more than 366,827 ounces of gold.

Gold mineralization at Corihuarmi is mined by open pit methods. In 2020, the average grade produced was 0.25 g/t gold, with 22,593 ounces of gold recovered through a leaching process.

While the 2021 MRE was being prepared, production continued at Corihuarmi, which produced 14,568 ounces of gold between November 2020 and May 2021.

2021 Mineral Resource Estimate

Based on the results of the 2021 MRE, Mining Plus has calculated Measured and Indicated Resources of 13.83 million tonnes at Corihuarmi (see ‘Mineral Resources’ below). The Company expects to continue producing gold at an average grade of 0.21 g/t to August 2024.

