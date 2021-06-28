checkAd

CF Energy Commences Enforcement of Loan Discharge Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021   

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”).

The Company wishes to make reference to the press release of the Company dated July 26, 2019 which announced the decision of the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company to exercise the Company’s option pursuant to the Loan Discharge Agreement dated May 25, 2017 among the Company, Sanya Changfeng Offshore Natural Gas Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sanya Changfeng”) and Mr. Huajun Lin (“Mr. Lin”) to require the estate of Mr. Lin (the “Estate”) to invest an aggregate amount of RMB 36,000,000 (approximately C$6,861,587) in common shares of the Company (the “Investment”) at a price of C$0.68 (being the 30 day volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company preceding June 28, 2019), as prescribed under the Loan Discharge Agreement per common share representing a premium of approximately 6.3% over the closing price of the common shares of the Company on July 24, 2019.

Notices for the Investment (the “Notices”) were sent to the four beneficiaries of the Estate. Among the four beneficiaries of the Estate, Ann (Siyin) Lin and Siqin Lin had provided written statements to the Company, respectively, that they were in full agreement to honor the Investment. The remaining two beneficiaries of the Estate, namely Mingfei He and Zhipei (Trevor) Lin, however, have not agreed to honor the Investment. On June 2, 2021, Ann (Siyin) Lin sent in her letter to the Company and Sanya Changfeng reiterated her consent to honor the Investment.

Since the issuance of the Notices, the Board and management of the Company have made continuous effort of communication with Mingfei He and Zhipei Lin requesting and persuading them to honor the Investment. However, given the time that has passed for the Estate to subscribe for shares, the Company is left with no alternative but to take legal action to enforce the Loan Discharge Agreement and the Investment. On June 21, 2021, the Company together with Sanya Changfeng filed a contract dispute case (the “Claim”) against the Estate in the Sanya Intermediate People’s Court (the “Court”), Sanya City, Hainan Province, the PRC to enforce the execution of the Loan Discharge Agreement and the Investment.  

