Spark Power Completes Founder-Led Non-Brokered $5.6 Million Private Placement; Closes on Upgraded Credit Facility

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 14:20  |  53   |   |   

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG) (OTC PINK:SKPGF) (" Spark Power " or the " Company "), the parent company of Spark Power Corp., is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (" Private Placement ") of 2,654,028 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") issued at a price of $2.11 per Common Share (the " Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.6 million. The majority of the equity capital was provided by the three founders of the business, with additional investment from the other members of the Company's senior executive team. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to reduce its revolving line of credit and to provide additional working capital.

"Andrew Clark, Eric Waxman and I are pleased to be leading this financing that, along with the amended banking facility will provide the business with additional capital to support growth," said Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder and Executive Board Chair of Spark Power. "We continue to work closely with the Special Committee of Spark Power to find the right long-term capital partner for the Company and remain committed to, and confident in, that process. However, as the pandemic starts to fade and the business enters its busy season, it is equally important that the Company have sufficient working capital to execute on its business plan; we are happy to step up" he added.

Upgraded Credit Facility with Bank of Montreal

In conjunction with the Private Placement, the Company has also closed on the previously announced upgraded credit facility with its lender, Bank of Montreal.

This amended banking facility includes the following upgrades: (i) consolidates the existing term debt facilities, (ii) increases the operating line of credit by $5.0 million and expands the borrowing base, (iii) revises the amortization period for all of the long-term debt to 8 years , (iv) provides covenant relief by moving the basis of calculation to IFRS accounting standards, (v) provides additional temporary Total Debt covenant relief to allow for maximum use of the operating line of credit, and (vi) extends the maturity date of the debt facility to September 30, 2023.

