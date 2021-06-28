Short-term charter agreement
AS Tallink Grupp and Tanger MED Port Authority S.A., a Moroccan state-owned company, have signed short-term time-charter agreements for the vessels M/S Victoria I and M/S Romantika. The vessels will operate on international shipping routes between Morocco and France and between Morocco and Italy in July-September 2021.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
