Short-term charter agreement

AS Tallink Grupp and Tanger MED Port Authority S.A., a Moroccan state-owned company, have signed short-term time-charter agreements for the vessels M/S Victoria I and M/S Romantika. The vessels will operate on international shipping routes between Morocco and France and between Morocco and Italy in July-September 2021.



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee