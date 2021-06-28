Auris Medical to Initiate Market Launch of Bentrio Nasal Spray in Germany

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 28, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that its affiliate Altamira Medica Ltd. will start the market roll-out of Bentrio, its nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, by launching it in Germany. Bentrio will shortly become available through selected online pharmacies; over the coming months, market coverage will be expanded progressively through additional distribution channels and in further countries.



“Following the intense and concerted efforts by our team and external partners, we are very excited to make Bentrio available to consumers who are looking to reduce risks from exposure to airborne viruses and allergens”, commented Ueli Fankhauser, Altamira Medica’s Head of Commercial. “Despite the important progress with vaccination programs, the continued emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants and lack of full herd immunity highlight the need for additional means for self-protection such as Bentrio.”

About Bentrio

Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.