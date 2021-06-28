checkAd

NFI announces first order of Enviro400EV electric double deck buses from Edinburgh’s Lothian Buses funded by SP Energy Networks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied four zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh. These buses have been funded as a flagship project of SP Energy Networks’ £20m Green Economy Fund.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. SP Energy Networks is part of the ScottishPower group, a Principal Partner for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP26”) to be held in Glasgow in four months’ time. Through the Green Economy Fund, SP Energy Networks is investing in the communities that it serves to support the UK and Scottish governments’ green energy ambitions.

“This flagship contract from Lothian Buses supported by SP Energy Networks is a testament to the evolution taking place in the world of zero-emission, battery-electric buses and highlights NFI’s leadership position in driving that transition,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We are thrilled that these vehicles will showcase the performance of the UK’s best electric bus, built by the ADL BYD partnership, and on display for all participants of the COP26 in Glasgow later this year.”

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “Across the last decade, Lothian has removed around 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from our carbon footprint through our fleet replacement strategies, and the introduction of Edinburgh’s first fully electric double decker buses allows us to continue on this journey, further reducing our impact on the environment. These new buses are fitted with the most advanced zero emissions technology and the introduction of these vehicles across our Service 10 further cements our commitment to meet the requirements of the Scottish Government and The City of Edinburgh Council’s climate change strategies.”

