KushCo Holdings to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

Company Also Announces Record Date of July 1, 2021 for Upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on the Proposed Merger with Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2021.

The Company's financial results will be available on its investor relations website at ir.kushco.com and announced in a press release after the market close on the same day.

KushCo management will host the conference call and presentation followed by a question and answer session. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which can be accessed by visiting the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free Number: 877-407-9124
International Number: 201-689-8584
Webcast Link: Here

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.

A replay of the call will be available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Record Date For Upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Merger with Greenlane

The Company is also announcing that its board of directors has approved July 1, 2021 as the record date (the "KushCo Record Date") for the upcoming special meeting of stockholders to approve the proposed merger with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (the "Merger"). All holders of record of KushCo common stock (or their duly appointed proxies) as of the close of business on the KushCo Record Date will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the KushCo special meeting.

