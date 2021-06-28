Former JUUL President Joins Poda Team

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former JUUL Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting agreement, Mr. Nederhoff will be assisting Poda with its global expansion.

Michael Nederhoff was previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada, a division of JUUL Labs Inc. ("JUUL"). JUUL is an American e-cigarette company headquartered in San Francisco. Altria Group, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, invested $12.8 billion into JUUL in December 2018, acquiring a 35 percent stake. Michael was hired by JUUL to launch the product and business unit in Canada. He was instrumental in dealing with commercial and regulatory aspects of the e-cigarette market. In addition, Michael was previously responsible for launching Red Bull and CytoSport into the Canadian marketplace, and he is currently the CEO of Shelter. Michael commented "Poda's revolutionary heat-not-burn product is exactly what I was looking to get behind to support a smoke-free future. There are more than 1.3 billion smokers in the world and reduced-risk smoking products are essential to the longevity of this large population. I look forward to using my extensive experience in launching major CPG products to assist Poda as they roll out their global strategy."

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented "Bringing Mr. Nederhoff onto the Poda team marks the addition of yet another seasoned industry-specific executive to our Global Advisory Board, and we now have a well-rounded slate of proven leaders. Mr. Daniel Chen brings phenomenal experience and expertise in the global manufacturing and distribution realm and has worked with some of the biggest tobacco companies globally, including Japan Tobacco International, Imperial, British American Tobacco, Godfrey Philips India, Philip Morris International, and China National Tobacco. Mr. Jon Ruiz spent over 15 years as a top-level executive at Philip Morris International (one of the largest tobacco companies in the world and the current leader in the global heat-not-burn market with their IQOS product). Mr. Michael Nederhoff is an expert in the fast-moving consumer goods market and was the Canadian President of the most successful e-cigarette company in the world (JUUL). These individuals have joined the Poda team because they believe in the massive potential for Poda to capture substantial market share in the rapidly growing global heat-not-burn market. We already have an incredible product in Poda and our Beyond Burn Poda Pods, and now we are continuing to build an incredible team of proven professionals to support our global expansion goals. This is another major step towards our goal of becoming a major player in the global heat-not-burn market" stated Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company.