Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R)1 (ranibizumab) in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand
28.06.2021

Munich - Bioeq AG ("Bioeq"), the exclusive owner of the global commercialization rights of FYB201, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab), informed Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY), that an exclusive strategic partnership for commercialization of FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand has been concluded with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva").

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Teva maintains an established presence in generics and also conducts significant innovative research to support its growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products.

By the end of 2019, Bioeq had already entered into a license and development agreement with the US Biosimilar-specialist Coherus BioSciences, Inc., which will exclusively distribute FYB201 in the United States of America (US). With today's partnership between Bioeq and Teva, FYB201's distribution is now complemented by another strong partner. After successful approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Formycon will participate in the marketing revenues.