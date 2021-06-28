Funko Brings Virtual Fan Convention to Funko Hollywood With FunKon 2021

Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today that it is taking Summer Virtual Con, or “FunKon” to Hollywood. The three-day event at Funko Hollywood, which can be joined virtually by fans around the world, will be an entertainment extravaganza, including celebrity appearances, behind-the-scenes content from Funko’s Hollywood store, giveaways and more!

Following the success of recent virtual events like Funko Fair, FunKon will take place in Funko’s 40,000-square foot Hollywood store. This larger-than-life experience can be celebrated virtually and in-person.

“The past year proved that virtual experiences can resonate with our fans as much as in-person events,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “As California begins to lift in-person event restrictions, FunKon brings us all together at our world-class Hollywood store to experience best in class entertainment and pop culture - virtually and in-person.”

The event will begin with giving back, a core tenet for the Funko organization, by introducing a new philanthropic program, Pops! With Purpose.

Across the three-day celebration, fans will experience new video content, including a short documentary titled, “The Making of Funko Hollywood'', celebrity appearances, interviews with Funko employees and executives, livestreams of Funko artists, exclusive Loungefly items and more.

FunKon will also see the return of Funko’s unique fan event, Fundays, where fans can virtually participate in a competitive event in which four teams face off in a variety of challenges.

Fans around the world can tune into the event virtually while U.S.-based fans can register to attend FunKon in-person at Funko Hollywood. For more information on how to register for FunKon, please visit https://www.funko.com/blog.

About Funko

Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

