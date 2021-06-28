checkAd

The Hartford Names Gretchen Thompson Head Of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions For Middle And Large Commercial

The Hartford has named Gretchen Thompson as head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions within the company’s Middle & Large Commercial business unit. Thompson succeeds Adrien Robinson, who was appointed head of Global Specialty. She will report to A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, head of Middle & Large Commercial insurance.

Gretchen Thompson named head of The Hartford’s Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gretchen has played an instrumental role in the growth and success of our middle and large commercial business in our Western Division,” said Tooker. “A veteran of the insurance industry, she has worked diligently and passionately to outperform the competition. In this new role, she will be our chief strategist in Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions, as well as Media, Arts and Entertainment. It’s been inspiring to watch her drive and determination in action over the years and gratifying to see the way she motivates others. Under her leadership, our teams have successfully executed on book improvement and increased profits.”

Thompson, who was named to the Business Insurance Women to Watch list in 2016, has been with The Hartford since 2005 in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as head of The Hartford’s Western Division based in California. Prior to joining The Hartford, Thompson held various finance positions at General Electric. She earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE:HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

