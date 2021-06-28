The Hartford Names Gretchen Thompson Head Of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions For Middle And Large Commercial

The Hartford has named Gretchen Thompson as head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions within the company’s Middle & Large Commercial business unit. Thompson succeeds Adrien Robinson, who was appointed head of Global Specialty. She will report to A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, head of Middle & Large Commercial insurance.

Gretchen Thompson named head of The Hartford’s Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gretchen has played an instrumental role in the growth and success of our middle and large commercial business in our Western Division,” said Tooker. “A veteran of the insurance industry, she has worked diligently and passionately to outperform the competition. In this new role, she will be our chief strategist in Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions, as well as Media, Arts and Entertainment. It’s been inspiring to watch her drive and determination in action over the years and gratifying to see the way she motivates others. Under her leadership, our teams have successfully executed on book improvement and increased profits.”

Thompson, who was named to the Business Insurance Women to Watch list in 2016, has been with The Hartford since 2005 in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as head of The Hartford’s Western Division based in California. Prior to joining The Hartford, Thompson held various finance positions at General Electric. She earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

