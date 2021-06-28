More Than Just a Game, It’s the Future! Stride eSports Camps Are Enrolling Now!

Stride powered schools are the perfect place for students to learn and excel in not just academics but in sports of all kinds. And with Stride’s national reach and ability to bring some of the top players in to work with students, the 2021/22 will be an amazing experience.

After a school year like no other, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is looking to give students, and families a way to learn new life-long skills, and have a little fun. Starting this summer, with Stride’s eSports Summer camp, Stride will grow eSports participation to at least 10,000 students nationwide and expand its services to offer an eSports Competition against the best gamers in the world.

Running June 24 - August 13 and entirely online, the free camp is open to students 13 and older who are already enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school.

Each session is led by a professional eSports coach from Gamer Sensei, specialized in teaching leadership skills while playing online games in a secure environment. The camp includes a weeklong leadership, teamwork, and communication skill development curriculum before the online tournaments begin. Students will play Fortnite, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Ultimate Smash Brothers.

"Having an online environment where students can learn how competition works at a young age in a safe environment where they can find their calling is such an incredible service,” says Gamer Sensei Ben “imdaboom” Pousada. “As with any form of sport, eSports teaches invaluable social skills such as frustration tolerance, effective communication, accountability, and much more.”

Elias Brown, who plays eSports for the Insight School of Indiana says that since he has started eSports, his confidence and motivation for school has improved. “I think for an introvert like me, eSports is a great way to meet new friends, and more schools should offer it so that kids like me have a way to get involved.”

His mom, Kacey agrees: “It would be my hope that more schools would provide eSports to their students so that kids who were previously unengaged, like my son, would become engaged. This will allow many more kids to find success, not just in eSports, but in their academic lives.”

The audience for eSports has grown exponentially over the last few years, with industry experts estimating nearly 656 million people participating or watching online by 2023.

“This summer’s eSports tournament is a way for students to connect with their peers in an environment where they can have fun while growing essential leadership and team building skills,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Advocacy. “Whether a student wants to play on a competitive team, or prefers individual gaming, this program can help them succeed.”

The eSports program is just one part of Stride’s free summer camp and course offerings. Stride K12 Virtual Summer Camps and Courses are open to students in grades 6-12 and include a broad range of topics such as career exploration, math, entrepreneurship, theatre, music, computer coding, and nursing. For more information on eSports at Stride K12-powered schools, visit Stride’s eSports League website.

