checkAd

More Than Just a Game, It’s the Future! Stride eSports Camps Are Enrolling Now!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

After a school year like no other, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is looking to give students, and families a way to learn new life-long skills, and have a little fun. Starting this summer, with Stride’s eSports Summer camp, Stride will grow eSports participation to at least 10,000 students nationwide and expand its services to offer an eSports Competition against the best gamers in the world.

Stride powered schools are the perfect place for students to learn and excel in not just academics but in sports of all kinds. And with Stride’s national reach and ability to bring some of the top players in to work with students, the 2021/22 will be an amazing experience.

Running June 24 - August 13 and entirely online, the free camp is open to students 13 and older who are already enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school.

Each session is led by a professional eSports coach from Gamer Sensei, specialized in teaching leadership skills while playing online games in a secure environment. The camp includes a weeklong leadership, teamwork, and communication skill development curriculum before the online tournaments begin. Students will play Fortnite, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Ultimate Smash Brothers.

"Having an online environment where students can learn how competition works at a young age in a safe environment where they can find their calling is such an incredible service,” says Gamer Sensei Ben “imdaboom” Pousada. “As with any form of sport, eSports teaches invaluable social skills such as frustration tolerance, effective communication, accountability, and much more.”

Elias Brown, who plays eSports for the Insight School of Indiana says that since he has started eSports, his confidence and motivation for school has improved. “I think for an introvert like me, eSports is a great way to meet new friends, and more schools should offer it so that kids like me have a way to get involved.”

His mom, Kacey agrees: “It would be my hope that more schools would provide eSports to their students so that kids who were previously unengaged, like my son, would become engaged. This will allow many more kids to find success, not just in eSports, but in their academic lives.”

The audience for eSports has grown exponentially over the last few years, with industry experts estimating nearly 656 million people participating or watching online by 2023.

“This summer’s eSports tournament is a way for students to connect with their peers in an environment where they can have fun while growing essential leadership and team building skills,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Advocacy. “Whether a student wants to play on a competitive team, or prefers individual gaming, this program can help them succeed.”

The eSports program is just one part of Stride’s free summer camp and course offerings. Stride K12 Virtual Summer Camps and Courses are open to students in grades 6-12 and include a broad range of topics such as career exploration, math, entrepreneurship, theatre, music, computer coding, and nursing. For more information on eSports at Stride K12-powered schools, visit Stride’s eSports League website.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

More Than Just a Game, It’s the Future! Stride eSports Camps Are Enrolling Now! After a school year like no other, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is looking to give students, and families a way to learn new life-long skills, and have a little fun. Starting this summer, with Stride’s eSports Summer camp, Stride will grow eSports …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
K12 Private Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 with Virtual Graduation Ceremony
24.06.21
Tallo, Tidelands Health Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners
23.06.21
George Washington University Online High School Celebrates Class of 2021 and 10th Anniversary with Virtual Ceremony
17.06.21
Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Friendship Public Charter School 8th Grade Class of 2021 Ready For the Next Steps in Their Lives
11.06.21
Insight Schools of California Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives
10.06.21
Let’s Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World
10.06.21
Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives
10.06.21
Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Commencement with Online Ceremony
10.06.21
Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021
09.06.21
iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony