Janus Henderson to Offer Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for five sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the U.S.

Janus Henderson plans to offer three equity and two fixed income ETFs, including U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX), International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS), Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO), Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD), and Impact Bond ETF (JIB).

The new ETFs will be actively managed by four investment teams across three continents, including Portfolio Managers Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan, Darko Kuzmanovic, Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard, Brad Smith; Michael Keough; Nick Childs, CFA; and Greg Wilensky, CFA.

Consumer demand for ETFs and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment opportunities is growing rapidly. Through its new ETFs, Janus Henderson hopes to offer investors additional options to build portfolios around sustainable investments in a cost-effective and flexible way.

“Janus Henderson has a 30-year track record of sustainable investing and we are committed to expanding and extending our product offering to meet the needs of our clients. These new ETFs will allow us to build on a strong tradition of sustainable investing and meet the growing demand for ESG investing opportunities,” said Dick Weil, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson.

If all approvals are granted, the funds are expected to launch on or around September 9, 2021.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$405 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

The information in each prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission is effective. Each prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus will contain this and other information for each fund. You can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Equity and fixed income securities are subject to various risks including, but not limited to, market risk, credit risk and interest rate risk.

Securitized products, such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, are subject to prepayment and liquidity risk.

Commodities and commodity-linked securities may be affected by overall market movements, changes in interest rates, and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes, and international economic and political developments, as well as the trading activity of speculators and arbitrageurs in the underlying commodities.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Not all products or services are available in all jurisdictions.

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. Janus Henderson Group plc.

