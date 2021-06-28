Cantaloupe, Inc. Added to US Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, for Cantaloupe, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Cantaloupe, Inc . (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that the Company has been added as a member of the Russell 2000 Index effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

“After being relisted on NASDAQ late in 2020, rebranding a few months ago and making significant operational and financial progress over the past 12 months we are excited to be added to the Russell 2000,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We expect our addition to the Index will further increase our visibility within the investment community and is a testament to the incredible progress we have made to rebuild shareholder value.”

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

