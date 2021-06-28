Principal Financial Group Announces Results of Strategic Review

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced changes to its portfolio and capital management strategy to drive profitable growth, reduce capital intensity, sharpen its strategic focus, and generate long-term value for shareholders. These changes were approved by the Principal Board of Directors following a comprehensive review of the company’s business mix and capital management options that was undertaken as a part of a cooperation agreement with one of Principal’s largest investors, Elliott Investment Management, L.P.

“This thorough and intensive review considered strategic fit, client needs, financial impact, and the risk profile of our business lines. The outcome will result in a more focused portfolio and stronger capital management strategy that we believe positions Principal for strengthened leadership in higher growth markets and greater capital efficiency, leading to higher expected shareholder returns,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal. “We identified opportunities to reduce complexity and risk, improve our return profile, and increase our cash flow conversion to better enable us to execute on our strategy, reinvest in growth, and support our financial strength. We’ve also announced a new $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization, which underscores our commitment to return excess capital to shareholders. I am confident that as we move forward, we’ll be positioned to win and grow in meaningful ways for our shareholders, customers, and employees, both today and into the future.”

Mark Cicirelli, U.S. Head of Insurance for Elliott, said, “We applaud today’s announcements, which represent a significant step on a path towards higher growth, higher returns, and greater capital efficiency. We appreciate the constructive dialogue and the company’s demonstrated commitment to build a less capital-intensive business and to focus on its higher-growth target markets. We believe Principal’s refined focus will result in substantial returns of capital to investors and that the implementation of today’s decisions will leave Principal better positioned to leverage its quality franchise and create significant additional value for both its shareholders and its customers.”