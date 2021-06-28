Liberated Syndication Named to “Best of” Lists

Techradar evaluated hosting providers on a number of criteria, including content uploading and rss feed generation/dissemination, specified as “essential” functions, along with “add-on” elements including tools and other conveniences. According to Techradar, Libsyn’s unlimited bandwith, monetization add-ons, and mobile app were key, positive elements of the Company’s offering. The Quill Awards include a range of awards for both podcasters and podcast service providers. Awards are judged by notable podcast industry entities such as Simplecast, Podchaser, and Heil Sound, among others.

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”) , the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that the Company was recognized as a podcast industry leader by two “Best of” lists compiled by tech industry publications. Libsyn was named to Techradar’s Best Podcast Hosting Providers of 2021 list, which can be found here Best Podcast Hosting Providers of 2021 . Libsyn was also noted as the Best Podcast Publisher as part of the Quill Podcast Awards of 2021, which can be accessed via Quill Podcast Awards 2021 .

“We are constantly working to make sure our platform at Libsyn offers users the best podcast hosting experience possible. Recognition by independent entities such as Techradar and Quill validates our belief that we are building the best user experience possible,” said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. “In particular, we were very pleased to see Techradar note that the Libsyn is ‘a wonderful option for those who are just breaking into podcasting’. We have recently added features with the novice podcaster in mind, so we are certainly gratified to get this feedback.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. Libsyn also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005233/en/