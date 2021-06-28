checkAd

ICE’s Global Commodities Futures Markets Reach Record Open Interest of 35.2 Million Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record open interest across its global commodities futures markets of 35.2 million contracts on June 24, 2021, contributing to 10% year-over-year (“y/y”) growth in total open interest on ICE and surpassing the previous record set on June 25, 2020.

On June 24, ICE also hit record high open interest across its global natural gas futures markets of 19.1 million contracts. ICE's North American natural gas futures and options, which includes Henry Hub and U.S. Basis Markets contracts, is at record high open interest of approximately 22.8 million, with open interest in Henry Hub futures and options up 11% y/y.

TTF natural gas, which is used by the market as a global gas benchmark, is at record open interest of 3.2 million across futures and options, up 4% y/y. The growth of TTF is attracting new participants with the total number of participants trading TTF growing by 83% from 2016 to 2020, with the highest growth coming from those based in the U.S. Open interest in JKM LNG (Platts) futures, the Asian gas benchmark, is up 15% y/y. The number of participants trading JKM LNG futures has increased 25% since May 2020, with a significant contribution to growth coming from participants based in East Asia, a region considered to be the largest LNG-importing region in the world.

Across ICE’s global environmental complex, open interest hit a record 2.85 million contracts on June 22, up 8% y/y, reflecting how these markets allow our customers to price and manage climate risk. EU emission allowance (EUA) futures and options open interest is up 9% y/y and the North American environmental complex is at record open interest of more than 1.1 million contracts.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

