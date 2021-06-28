checkAd

Kite Announces Yescarta CAR T-cell Therapy Improved Event-Free Survival by 60% Over Chemotherapy Plus Stem Cell Transplant in Second-Line Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced top-line results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7, a randomized Phase 3 global, multicenter study showing superiority of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) compared to standard of care (SOC) in second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). With a median follow-up of two years, the study met the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS; hazard ratio 0.398, p <0.0001). The study also met the key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). The interim analysis of overall survival (OS) showed a trend favoring Yescarta; however, the data are immature at this time, and further analyses are planned for the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005449/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 72,74€
Hebel 12,36
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 62,86€
Hebel 12,09
Ask 0,52
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Kite Pharma ZUMA-7 Global Clinical Trial Sites Map - Centers

Kite Pharma ZUMA-7 Global Clinical Trial Sites Map - Centers

Overall survival measures deaths over time from any cause. Event-free survival is defined as time from randomization to disease progression, commencement of new lymphoma therapy, or death from any cause. ZUMA-7 was conducted under a Special Protocol Agreement (SPA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) whereby the trial design, clinical endpoints and statistical analysis were agreed in advance with the Agency.

Safety results from the study were consistent with or lower than the known safety profile of Yescarta for the treatment of LBCL in the third-line setting. Six percent of patients experienced cytokine release syndrome (CRS) Grade 3 or higher, with a median onset of three days, and 21% experienced neurological events Grade 3 or higher. No new safety concerns were identified in this second-line setting.

“The top-line results of the randomized ZUMA-7 trial paint the picture of a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma,” said Frederick L. Locke, MD, ZUMA-7 Lead Principal Investigator and Co-Leader of the Immuno-Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida. “The outcomes for patients relapsing after frontline chemotherapy in this study are dramatically improved with rapid referral (to a CAR T center) and a single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel as compared to chemotherapy and consolidative autologous transplant, the longstanding second-line standard of care.”

Seite 1 von 8
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kite Announces Yescarta CAR T-cell Therapy Improved Event-Free Survival by 60% Over Chemotherapy Plus Stem Cell Transplant in Second-Line Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced top-line results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7, a randomized Phase 3 global, multicenter study showing superiority of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) compared to standard of care (SOC) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu
24.06.21
Treatment With Hepcludex (Bulevirtide) Was Shown to Achieve Significant Response in Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus After 24 Weeks
23.06.21
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
23.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
21.06.21
Gilead’s Veklury (Remdesivir) Associated With a Reduction in Mortality Rate in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Across Three Analyses of Large Retrospective Real-World Data Sets
21.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und MagForce (MF6) konsolidieren; Evotec (EVT) legen zu
21.06.21
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International Liver Congress 2021
17.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; Kurssturz bei CureVac
17.06.21
Kite and Shoreline Biosciences Enter Into Strategic Partnership to Develop Novel Allogeneic Cell Therapies
15.06.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Vita34 (V3V) fest; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren