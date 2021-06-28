Antares Pharma Announces Partner Idorsia Initiates the Phase 3 Study With Selatogrel for Acute Myocardial Infarction

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, “We are excited to play an important role in Idorsia’s development of selatogrel with our autoinjector technology. The strong collaboration between our teams has allowed Idorsia to achieve this important milestone of initiating the Phase 3 study of this novel combination product in approximately eighteen months from the signing of our development agreement. The opportunity to self-inject selatogrel at the onset of symptoms from a suspected heart attack represents a compelling proposition for patients and we believe Idorsia’s commitment to that innovation could prove revolutionary. We look forward to continuing to support Idorsia’s clinical advancement of selatogrel.”

EWING, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that its partner Idorsia Ltd (“Idorsia”) initiated its Phase 3 registration study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of self-administered subcutaneous selatogrel, Idorsia’s P2Y 12 receptor antagonist, in suspected acute myocardial infarction (“AMI”) utilizing Antares’ Quickshot auto-injector.

Idorsia is initiating an international, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study to assess the clinical efficacy and safety of 16 mg selatogrel when self-administered (on top of standard-of-care) upon occurrence of symptoms suggestive of an acute myocardial infarction. The primary efficacy endpoint is the occurrence of death from any cause, or non-fatal AMI after any study treatment self-administration. The study will enroll approximately 14,000 patients who are at high risk of recurrent AMI, at approximately 250 sites in approximately 30 countries.

A Special Protocol Assessment has been agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Idorsia’s selatogrel. This indicates the FDA is in agreement with the adequacy and acceptability of specific critical elements of overall protocol design (e.g., entry criteria, dose selection, endpoints and planned analyses) for a study intended to support a future marketing application.

In December 2020, the FDA designated Idorsia’s investigation of selatogrel for the treatment of a suspected AMI in adult patients with a history of AMI as a “fast-track” development program. This designation is intended to promote communication and collaboration between the FDA and pharmaceutical companies for drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.