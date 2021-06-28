Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President of Projects

“We are pleased to welcome Melissa and David to the Eos family at this critical and exciting time for our business,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “They both have the track record and experience to navigate the complexities of our industry, while also exuding the drive and commitment to make a significant impact on our future growth.”

EDISON, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President, Projects, effective immediately. Berube will oversee all legal, compliance and governance functions across the organization and Leligdon will lead the design, execution, commissioning and servicing of customer projects globally.

Berube began her legal career as a corporate attorney at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, in Portland, Oregon before moving in-house to Erickson Incorporated, a global helicopter aerial services provider and manufacturing company, where she advanced to General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal & People. In this role, she provided guidance on a wide range of corporate legal matters, including commercial contracts, corporate financing and acquisition-related transactions, board relations and governance, compliance, litigation management, labor and employment.

“I look forward to contributing to the Eos team and applying my decade of experience in the legal field to a new challenge with a transformational company,” Berube said. “I’m excited to work with a world-class team and use my knowledge to help position the company for continued long-term success.”

Leligdon has over 25 years of industry experience with Black & Veatch, where he held a number of successive leadership roles. Leligdon brings extensive international experience having worked as a Vice President & Regional Director in several regions, most notably in South Africa. As Senior VP and Global Director in the Renewable Energy business line, he was responsible for the execution of solar, wind and battery projects. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Director of the Distributed Infrastructure Maintenance Services where he was responsible for establishing the strategic direction and go-to-market plan for the infrastructure service and support sector.