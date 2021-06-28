CPI Aero Receives $3.1 Million Purchase Order from U.S. Air Force for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits

- Third Order This Year Increases Funded Orders Under Previously Awarded Multi-year Contract to $31.5 million -

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has been awarded a $3.1 million purchase order under a previously announced contract from the U. S. Air Force (the “Air Force”) to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program (“PCIII”) and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance (“TRIM”) program. In July 2019, the Company announced the PCIII and TRIM contract valued at up to $65.7 million. This is the third time this year the Air Force has ordered these kits and year-to-date the Company has received firm orders totaling more than $16 million in orders. The total funded value of the contract has now increased to $31.5 million. The new order extends the currently funded period of performance into 2025.

The Northrop T-38 has been the principal supersonic jet trainer used by the Air Force for more than 50 years. PCIII and TRIM are expected to increase the structural service life of the aircraft to beyond 2030.