Ballantyne Strong Portfolio Company Firefly Systems Inc. Acquires Curb Taxi Media

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Charlotte, NC, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) announced that portfolio company Firefly Systems Inc. (“Firefly”) has acquired Curb Taxi Media, the largest and most established mobility media company in the U.S. Acquisition terms were not disclosed. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment in Firefly, which is privately held.

Based on an announcement distributed by Firefly, the acquisition will provide Firefly with access to over ten thousand top-of-car screens to significantly scale Firefly’s disruptive technology and network. The acquisition will establish a leadership position in the U.S. for Firefly through a presence in 11 cities, including the major media markets of New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami. As cities reopen and out-of-home advertising returns, the Company believes that the synergy between Curb Taxi Media and Firefly will enable advertisers to capitalize on new growth opportunities through an expanded portfolio of mobility solutions available under the same umbrella and reach new markets through best-in-class taxi media solutions.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, commented, “As we move beyond the pandemic and cities begin to return to normal business and tourism activities, there is strong demand for taxi and ridesharing services. This strategic acquisition gives our portfolio company, Firefly, the opportunity to accelerate the deployment of its screens in major cities across the U.S., and we believe this represents a significant growth opportunity for the business. This is an exciting strategic development that firmly secures Firefly as the premier provider of digital out-of-home mobile advertising solutions.”

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of Ballantyne Strong, commented, “Firefly is a proven leader in mobile advertising with a disruptive technology and network, and we are confident that this transaction will strengthen the value of our strategic investment in their business. The access to Curb Taxi Media’s network of more than ten thousand screens across major metropolitan areas enables Firefly to exponentially scale its operations in the near term, and we look forward to their continued progress and success.”

