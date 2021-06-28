checkAd

Alto Ingredients Joins the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and broad-market Russell 3000 Index. These additions will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28th, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. The stock will be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Our inclusion in the Russell indexes is an important milestone for Alto Ingredients,” stated Mike Kandris, CEO. “Our presence in the indexes complements our efforts to increase visibility of our leadership position in the specialty alcohols and essential ingredients markets and broadens our exposure in the wider investment community.”

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:                 

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:                 

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com





