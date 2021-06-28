AppHarvest joins Russell 2000 Index, expanding exposure among investors

“Inclusion in the Russell 2000 is a significant milestone in our growth as a public company and reflects the progress we’ve made in building a trusted, high-tech sustainable foods company with the highest ESG principles,” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “As we focus on operational excellence and delivering on our targets, inclusion in the Russell 2000 will help carry our message to more investors as we work to build out our network of 12 high-tech indoor farms by the end of 2025.”

MOREHEAD, Ky., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp focused on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables more sustainably using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater, today announced the company is being added to the Russell 2000 index, effective Monday, June 28.

Annually, FTSE Russell captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000 index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Over $10 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms that grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land with zero agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farm more sustainably, build a more reliable domestic food supply, and increase investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit www.appharvest.com .