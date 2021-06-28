checkAd

XpresSpa Group Announces the Re-opening of XpresSpa Locations by July 1

Pilot Program at Four Top Performing Spas Additional Spa Reopenings May Follow Later this Summer

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will re-open the following four top performing XpresSpa locations by July 1 with modified hours and top selling services:

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport (ATL) Concourse A
  • Dallas/Fort Worth Int’l Airport (DFW) Concourse A
  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Concourse D
  • Las Vegas McCarran Int’l Airport (LAS) Concourse D

These re-openings are in addition to two XpresSpa locations in Dubai International Airport, UAE and one single franchised XpresSpa location in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that are currently operating.

Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa Group, said, “We are encouraged by higher passenger flow at our nation’s busiest airports due to the growing desire of people to return to travel in a safe manner. With our renewed optimism, we are reopening four top performing XpresSpas in time for a busy 4th of July travel holiday. However, during this pilot program, we will be limiting the operating hours of these four spas to the busiest times and will only be offering our highest performing services – massages, manicures and pedicures – to maximize profitability. We will then take our learnings from these locations and apply them to additional spas that we may selectively reopen later this summer.”

Mr. Satzman added, “Over this past year, our health and wellness company has evolved to become a portfolio of three distinct brands. Besides our legacy XpresSpa business, we have also become the leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with XpresCheck and are currently developing an entirely new travel health and wellness brand with Treat which will provide access to digital and on-site airport integrated care services that have been designed for a post-Covid world. We are very excited about our future as we believe our services and product offerings are highly relevant to a restless public eager to return to travel.”

For more information on XpresSpa operating hours and services offered, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.
To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.
To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care
Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
ir@xpresspagroup.com
(203) 682-8253

Media:
Julie Ferguson
Julie@jfprmedia.com
(312) 385-0098





