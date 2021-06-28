Clever Leaves Launches Project Change Lives, Pledging $25M Worth of Medical Cannabis to U.S. Researchers

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announces Project Change Lives, a U.S. focused research initiative, whereby the Company has pledged to contribute up to USD$25,000,000 retail value of medical cannabis products to any eligible U.S. organization to help advance scientific research into the potential medical benefits of cannabinoids. By sponsoring Project Change Lives, Clever Leaves is offering to provide a historic amount of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to leading research institutions in one of the most advanced pharmaceutical markets in the world.

Clever Leaves is looking to supply up to 250,000 bottles of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oils or approximately 5 tons of medical cannabis flower that will help research institutions develop new therapies. To eliminate an additional impediment to the advancement of scientific knowledge around cannabis, this research material will be provided at no cost to Clever Leaves’ research partners. The Company will be partnering with Biopharmaceutical Research Company, a company which holds federal licenses for importing, analyzing and manufacturing controlled substances, as its importer of record. Clever Leaves plans to begin working with U.S. investigators immediately and initiate their efforts with a research study focused on the DNA sequencing of a variety of their cannabis cultivars.

“Due to legal restrictions, the U.S. cannabis industry has faced decades worth of research delays on top of cannabis product shortages or lack of diversity of high-quality products, and the industry would greatly benefit from companies such as Clever Leaves providing affordable, pharmaceutical-grade, EU GMP certified medical cannabis for research purposes. In addition to clearing hurdles in research, Project Change Lives hopes to create new opportunities for the advancement of medical treatments and patient access by allowing legal cannabis ingredients and pharmaceuticals to cross borders freely,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.