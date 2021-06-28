checkAd

EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, Earning Top Spot among Property and Casualty Insurance BPO Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has been named a Leader for the seventh consecutive year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for P&C Insurance BPO 2021. The report, which positioned EXL in the top category for Market Impact and Vision & Capability, highlighted EXL’s diverse client base, depth and breadth of services and continuous innovation in the property and casualty insurance space.

“EXL continues to set itself apart as a Leader through a combination of significant investment in AI-led platforms, advanced analytics and digital pinpoint solutions paired with deep domain expertise,” stated Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group. “As the company continues to expand its client base and operations throughout the insurance industry and across geographies, EXL is positioned well to help drive enterprise digital transformation strategies.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition at such an important moment in the evolution of the P&C insurance industry,” said Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL. “A perfect storm of digital transformation, market volatility and new technology has made it more important than ever for insurers to deliver highly tailored and flexible customer experiences across all channels. EXL helps our clients to meet these needs head-on today and in the future.”

“Success in the P&C market will go to the insurers who are able to leverage fast-moving data and analytics solutions to create superior customer experiences and select the right risk at the right price,” said Raghav Jaggi, Senior Vice President, Global Insurance F&A Leader and Co-Head P&C Insurance, EXL. “This recognition by Everest Group validates our ability to combine deep industry understanding with AI and digital expertise to be the strategic partner for data-led business.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix framework focuses on market impact, vision, and capabilities of each service provider across several key dimensions.

In its report, Everest Group noted EXL for the following strengths:

  • Market share and scale among mid-size and large carriers
  • Investments in AI-led platforms, advanced analytics and digital point solutions
  • Expansion of clientele and operations delivery throughout the insurance value chain
  • Steadily growing global footprint
  • Deep domain expertise

For more information, please visit here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Investor contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, Earning Top Spot among Property and Casualty Insurance BPO Services NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has been named a Leader for the seventh consecutive year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for P&C Insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus