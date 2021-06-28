Dyadic’s C1 Production Platform Utilized in ZAPI Study Published in “VACCINES” a Leading Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal

Dyadic’s C1-cell protein production platform selected as a fast response vaccine manufacturing model against zoonotic diseases.

C1 -cell platform expressed SBV antigen exhibited efficacy, potency, and safety in veterinary target species.

Demonstrated recombinant protein-based antigens can be produced from C1-cells at very high yields.

C1-cell expressed antigens were successfully used to develop recombinant particle-display vaccines.

JUPITER, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs, announced today findings from the Zoonotic Anticipation and Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI) project which has been published in VACCINES, a leading peer-reviewed scientific journal.

“Zoonotic diseases represent a serious global threat to human and animal health. The majority of newly evolving pathogens are zoonotic viruses. Safe and effective vaccines that can be developed rapidly following an outbreak are required to effectively combat these diseases. The efficacy, protection and safety data reported from the ZAPI study further supports the mounting library of data – demonstrating a novel approach for the C1 expression platform to be broadly applied for rapid development and manufacturing of vaccines for both human and animals”. Dr. Tchelet further commented “we anticipate additional partnerships and external collaborations which will serve to further advance our commercial objectives”.

The successful ZAPI program focused on the following goals to enable the delivery of targeted vaccines for humans and animals, as well as therapeutic antibodies for hospital use, rapidly following a future disease outbreak by:

Identifying the best protective subunit vaccines and neutralizing antibodies against potential new zoonotic diseases or strains, such as bunyaviruses (i.e., Rift Valley fever virus and Schmallenberg virus) or coronaviruses (i.e., Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus or MERS Co-V).

Defining optimal manufacturing technologies and processes for these vaccines and antibodies to enable high-volume production capacity.

Obtaining alignment with regulatory authorities and policy makers; and

Securing pre-approval of new vaccine and antibody manufacturing methodologies for future emerging zoonotic viral diseases.

The peer-reviewed study demonstrates the successful use of Dyadic’s patented and proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to facilitate a fast, coordinated, and practical response to new infectious diseases as soon as they emerge.